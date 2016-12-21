Berlin market attack: Police searching forTunisian man after finding ID in truck - " reports
German police are now looking for a young Tunisian man whose identity documents were found in the cabin of the truck used in the attack on the Christmas market in Berlin, which killed 12 people and injured 48 others, German media reports. Der Spiegel reports that his identity document has been found by investigators under the driver's seat in the truck cabin.
