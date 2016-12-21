Berlin attack suspect's nephew, 2 oth...

Berlin attack suspect's nephew, 2 others arrested in Tunisia

Tunisia's Interior Ministry says police have arrested Anis Amri's nephew and two others suspected of belonging to the same extremist network. The ministry says in a statement that Amri - suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market crowd in Berlin , killing 12 - had sent his 18-year-old nephew Fedi money to join him in Europe.

