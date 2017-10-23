Two new vessels to service seabridge*

Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has procured two new vessels to service the inter- island seabridge. Port Authority chairman Allison Lewis yesterday announced the Government has given approval for the authority to charter a cargo vessel and a passenger ferry for a period of one year.

Chicago, IL

