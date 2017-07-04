Three drown over weekend

Three drown over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Three families were thrown into mourning over the weekend, after three people drowned in two separate incidents at Maracas Beach and Matura. In the first incident around 3.30 pm, a picnic by members of New Grant family ended in tragedy when one of them drowned while trying to save his son and cousin, who got into difficulties while bathing in the Mermaid Pool at Thomas Trace, Matura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,919 • Total comments across all topics: 282,225,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC