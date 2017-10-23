The unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean

Last month, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees produced a worrying "situational update" on the implications of the accelerating numbers of Venezuelans arriving in Trinidad, Brazil and Colombia. The Geneva-based body said that over 40,000 Venezuelans are now present in Trinidad and Tobago, and there are around 20,000 to 30,000 in Brazil's Roraima province, which borders Venezuela.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.