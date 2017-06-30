Tax reporting vote welcomed but leave...

Tax reporting vote welcomed but leaves massive loophole - Carthy

2 hrs ago

Sinn FA©in MEP Matt Carthy has welcomed the European Parliament's vote in Strasbourg today to introduce public country-by-country reporting of turnover, profit and tax information for multinational giants, but has criticised the conservative groups' introduction of a so-called safeguard clause loophole that significantly weakens the proposal.

Chicago, IL

