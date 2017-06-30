T&T Opposition Leader calls for fresh...

T&T Opposition Leader calls for fresh general election

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Sunday called for fresh general elections in Trinidad and Tobago after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley fired his Public Utilities Minister Marlene McDonald less than 72 hours after she was sworn in as a Cabinet minister. "The Prime Minister should understand that the country has lost patience with his incompetence and should now remove himself from office and seek a fresh mandate," she said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC