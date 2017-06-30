T&T Opposition Leader calls for fresh general election
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Sunday called for fresh general elections in Trinidad and Tobago after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley fired his Public Utilities Minister Marlene McDonald less than 72 hours after she was sworn in as a Cabinet minister. "The Prime Minister should understand that the country has lost patience with his incompetence and should now remove himself from office and seek a fresh mandate," she said in a statement.
