'Scary' cloud in the Gulf of PariaJul. 2, 2017, 12:42 Am Ast
There are multiple sighting this afternoon of funnel-shaped clouds developing in the Gulf of Paria off Trinidad's west coast in the area between Couva and Chaguanas. Several images have been posted to social media with some expressing concern that the tornado-like system could come ashore and cause damage.
