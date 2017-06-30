'Scary' cloud in the Gulf of PariaJul...

'Scary' cloud in the Gulf of PariaJul. 2, 2017, 12:42 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Trinadad Express

There are multiple sighting this afternoon of funnel-shaped clouds developing in the Gulf of Paria off Trinidad's west coast in the area between Couva and Chaguanas. Several images have been posted to social media with some expressing concern that the tornado-like system could come ashore and cause damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC