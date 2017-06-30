Letter: 'Land Labs' - a rare and misunderstood resource
Dear Sir: There continues to be a need to break the misunderstanding of the value that 'land labs' give voluntarily to Trinidad and Tobago. On Monday the Tableland Pineapple Farmers Association held its annual tour to the estates with an aim to publicize the plight of the family farmer and create a positive image of agriculture for the next generation of men, women, boys and girls consumers, students, agriculturalists, environmentalists, tourists, and technocrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC