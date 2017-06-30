Letter: 'Land Labs' - a rare and misu...

Letter: 'Land Labs' - a rare and misunderstood resource

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: There continues to be a need to break the misunderstanding of the value that 'land labs' give voluntarily to Trinidad and Tobago. On Monday the Tableland Pineapple Farmers Association held its annual tour to the estates with an aim to publicize the plight of the family farmer and create a positive image of agriculture for the next generation of men, women, boys and girls consumers, students, agriculturalists, environmentalists, tourists, and technocrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,147 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC