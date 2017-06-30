Letter: La Brea community sentenced to death
Dear Sir: For the past 42 months since the eleven 2013 Petrotrin oil spills, major and ongoing fish kills have been occurring daily on the beaches of La Brea. Since December 2013, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea have recorded this event in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC