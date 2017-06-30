Jeers, heckles on way to court*

She was granted bail in the sum of $100,000. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE JEERS and heckles greeted 40-year-old Beverly David yesterday while being escorted to the Sangre Grande Magistrates' Court, charged with abusing her 22-month-old son which was captured on video and circulated on social media.

Chicago, IL

