In the 'smart' class

President Anthony Carmona sits between former prime minister Basdeo Panday and Justice Anthony Lucky in the model "smart' classroom, following the launch of Project Upgrade at Presentation College, San Fernando on Tuesday. Photo: NIKITA BRAXTON-BENJAMIN PRESIDENT Anthony Carmona says some methods of teaching are not working and there is a need for change in the education system through technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.