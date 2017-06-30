Has God abandoned this cussed country...

Has God abandoned this cussed country?*Jul. 3, 2017, 9:2 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Trinadad Express

I am convinced that God, in whatever manifestation the people of this multi-religious society pray to him, has given up on Trinidad and Tobago. How else can we explain the near-total breakdown of systems that define a functioning nation? The economy is in a mess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,919 • Total comments across all topics: 282,225,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC