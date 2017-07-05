Four charged with separate murders

Four men appeared in court yesterday charged with four separate murders which occurred as far back as November, last year. Akini "Akili" Parris, a 24-year-old auto electrician of Cocorite, appeared in the Port-of-Spain Magistrate's Court charged with killing 33-year-old Sherwin Noel on April 1. Noel, of North Post Road, Diego Martin, was shot dead and found behind the steering wheel of his car along the Diego Martin Highway.

