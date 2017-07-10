Few takers for CMRC Trinidad &Tobago leg

Few takers for CMRC Trinidad &Tobago leg

Thursday Jul 6

It will be a small Jamaican team that heads to the second round of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship as only three confirmed competitors will make today's shipment date, allowing them to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago for the July 30 event. "So far we have Peter Rae, Charles Chen, and biker Norman Chung, whose race equipment will leave on Friday on the provided Seaboard Marine container," Silbourne Clarke, CMRC coordinator - Jamaica, told Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

