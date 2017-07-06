EU important T&T trade partner: Gopee-Scoon

Trade Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon chats with Delegation of the European Union to T&T, Ambassador, Arend Biesebroek during the European Business Chamber in Trinidad and Tobago, EUROCHAMTT, breakfast seminar yesterday at Crews Inn Hotel & Yachting Centre. Also in picture ,from left, are Peterson Integrated Logistics TT Ltd., Regional Manager, Maarten Spiljard, and Bourbon Offshore Trinidad Limited, General Manager, Christopher Rausch .

