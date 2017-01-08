Doing well by doing good*Jul. 5, 2017...

Doing well by doing good*Jul. 5, 2017, 1:8 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

BACK in 1970, the economist Milton Friedman famously stated: "The business of business is business", and that a business' only social responsibility is "...to use its resources and engage in activities designed to increase its profits so long as it stays within the rules of the game."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC