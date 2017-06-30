Digicel launches 'Centres of Excellence' at Lady HochoyJul. 6, 2017, 10:37 Am Ast
Sister Antoinette Fahay, manager at Lady Hochoy School, left, makes a presentation to Digicel Foundation chief executive officer Penny Gomez, during the launch of the school's "Centre of Excellence" at its Gasparillo compound on Wednesday. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP The Digicel Foundation Trinidad and Tobago kick-started its 'Centres of Excellence' programme with the launch of the first such centre at the Lady Hochoy School in Gasparillo, on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC