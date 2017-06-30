Destra to pay concert-goer for bursti...

Destra to pay concert-goer for bursting his bladderJul. 4, 2017, 9:49 Am Ast

Soca star Destra Garcia has been ordered to pay damages to a male fan who ruptured his bladder during a concert in Belize back in 2015. The incident occurred in September 2015 when Garcia was the main attraction at the Carnival Overload concert in that country.

