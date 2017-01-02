Crumbs for private sector borrowing?*...

Crumbs for private sector borrowing?*Jul. 5, 2017, 1:20 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

THE Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago is noting what economists call crowding out the private sector for loans. The Financial Stability Report 2016 of the CBTT released on June 13 stated: "Heavy borrowing in the domestic markets by the government has been accompanied by a reduction in lending to businesses and slowdown in growth in other private sector credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC