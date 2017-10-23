Crime isna t new to T&T, says Hinds*Jun. 30, 2017, 10:23 PM Ast
Keeping it light: Newly appointed Minister of Public Utilities Marlene McDonald and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds share a laugh during yesterday's sitting in the Lower House of Parliament, Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain. - Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY Crime is not new to Trinidad and Tobago, as heinous acts have been committed over the last 20 years, says Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC