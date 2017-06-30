Costa Rica-US World Cup qualifier to ...

Costa Rica-US World Cup qualifier to be in New Jersey

The U.S. Soccer Federation finalized plans to play its Sept. 1 World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

