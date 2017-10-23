Ceo suspended over a public misconducta *Jul. 6, 2017, 10:42 PM Ast
Chief Executive Officer of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Angela Guerra, has been suspended yesterday over allegations of public misconduct. The suspension was triggered by allegations that the CEO authorised overtime payments of approximately $200,000 to a driver attached to the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
