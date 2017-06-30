CARICOM Must Not To Turn A Blind Eye ...

CARICOM Must Not To Turn A Blind Eye To Venezuela - St Lucia PM

2 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada - St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Tuesday said that while Caribbean Community countries must not seek to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela, the regional bloc at the same time must not turn a blind eye to the situation in that South American country where opposition voices have been stifled. Speaking with the Caribbean Media Corporation ahead of the 38th CARICOM Summit, Chastanet said he expects the Venezuela situation, where opposition supporters have been taking to the streets demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, to feature at the deliberations here.

Chicago, IL

