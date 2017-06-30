Add Energy awarded contract with BP in Trinidad and Tobago
Add Energy, the international energy consultancy provider, has been awarded a maintenance build contract with BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC for work on the Angelin gas field, a development located 60 km offshore Trinidad and Tobago's east coast. The contract will see Add Energy carry out the development of a full asset maintenance build and will include the delivery of an asset register and functional hierarchy build, equipment criticality assignment, development of maintenance strategies for critical and non-critical equipment, job plans and procedures, critical sparing and BoMs development.
