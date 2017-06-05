What's happening in T&T today

Having lost a friendly wager on the outcome of last night's football match between Trinidad and the United States, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello hands over a copy of Anaparima: The History of San Fernando and its environs by Michael Anthony to Timothy C. Swanson, consular officer in the Office of the U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago and the US Embassy liaison to San Fernando at the opening ceremony of the US Embassy one-day visit to San Fernando at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts on Friday. Photo: TREVOR WATSON - At 8a.m. the US Embassy relocates to the South Campus of the National Academy for the Performing Arts, in San Fernando.

