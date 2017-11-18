Watch that oil, gas respite*
TRINIDAD and Tobago needed some good news on the economic front-and the nation got a double dose last week. First, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley returned from a brief but productive visit to Chile, during which he and President Michelle Bachelet, besides expressing the normal platitudes of strengthening ties and sharing commitments to democracy and human rights etc, held serious discussions about T&T continuing to supply Chile with liquefied natural gas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC