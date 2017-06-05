Waste water treatment project to start soon

PASSING IT ON: Secretary of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities Clarence Jacob, left, hands over the Queen's Baton to Paralympics 2016 gold medallist Akeem Stewart on May 30 as the baton makes its trip around the world ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia. HOME SUPPORT: Secretary of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities Clarence Jacob, left, presents Kirtis Thomas with a cheque during the May 26 home improvement grant distribution ceremony at the Division in Rockey Vale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.