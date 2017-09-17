Utt presents Fashion Week 2017 *Jun. ...

Utt presents Fashion Week 2017 *Jun. 1, 2017, 9:17 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

The University of Trinidad and Tobago launched the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design nine years ago as the first tertiary-level fashion design institute in the Caribbean region. CAFD has taken up the mantle of providing training and support for emerging fashion designers and fashion managers in the Caribbean through its diplomas in Fashion Design and Fashion Management as well as its bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design programmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC