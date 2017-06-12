US$3M spent on Tradewinds

The United States contributes about US$3 million towards the annual Exercise Tradewinds, Phase II of which took place in Trinidad and Tobago over four days, ending yesterday. National Security Minister Edmund Dillon made the statement yesterday while speaking to Sunday Newsday after the closing ceremony of the 2017 edition at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas.

