US$3M spent on Tradewinds
The United States contributes about US$3 million towards the annual Exercise Tradewinds, Phase II of which took place in Trinidad and Tobago over four days, ending yesterday. National Security Minister Edmund Dillon made the statement yesterday while speaking to Sunday Newsday after the closing ceremony of the 2017 edition at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
