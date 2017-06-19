Unusually Active Hurricane Season Has...

Unusually Active Hurricane Season Has Gulf of Mexico in Sights

Atlantic hurricane season is less than three weeks old yet it's already threatening the energy-rich Gulf of Mexico coastline with flooding rains and sparking tropical storm warnings in Venezuela.  Tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico often grab the notice of energy traders because the Texas and Louisiana coastline is home to offshore rigs and platforms accounting for about 17 percent of U.S. crude oil output and 4.1 percent of natural gas production. They can lead to the evacuation of non-essential personnel from rigs and platforms, cause power outages and also disrupt shipping.

Chicago, IL

