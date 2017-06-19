Tuesday is not a public holidayJun. 1...

Tuesday is not a public holidayJun. 19, 2017, 7:42 PM Ast

Read more: Trinadad Express

With Trinidad and Tobago braced to face the anticipated onslaught of Tropical Storm Bret, decisions have been taken to keep all commercial banks and schools closed on Tuesday. Speaking on CNC3 7pm newscast on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that the decision to keep schools closed was to facilitate some of them being used as emergency shelters, and added that no decision was taken to declared Tuesday a public holiday or a day off from work.

Chicago, IL

