TTAP: Erroneous coverage on suicide and SEA

The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists has described as 'incorrect' media reports stating that its president Dr Katija Khan suggested that the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam was a contributing factor to suicide among students. The association in a media release yesterday said it wanted to clarify certain reports based on the Khan's contribution at the recent Joint Select Committee enquiry into the state of mental health services and facilities in Trinidad and Tobago.

