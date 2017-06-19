Tropical storm conditions expected ar...

Tropical storm conditions expected around midnight

The Met Office has issued another bulletin saying the country should begin to experience Tropical Storm conditiopns within the next 18 to 24 hours. The bulletin was issued at 6 am, which means the conditions should start anywhere between midnight and 6 am Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

