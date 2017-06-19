Tropical Storm Bret forms; Cindy may ...

Tropical Storm Bret forms; Cindy may be brewing

Tropical Storm Bret formed earlier than any other named storm in that part of the Atlantic when it formed in the afternoon of June 19. Heavy rain and rough seas are most likely for Venezuela, Grenada, and Trinidad & Tobago. Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, another disturbance could become Tropical Storm Cindy by the end of the week.

Chicago, IL

