Tropical Storm Bret forms; Cindy may be brewing
Tropical Storm Bret formed earlier than any other named storm in that part of the Atlantic when it formed in the afternoon of June 19. Heavy rain and rough seas are most likely for Venezuela, Grenada, and Trinidad & Tobago. Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, another disturbance could become Tropical Storm Cindy by the end of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC