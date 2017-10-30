Trinidad Trade Mission Ends Visit To Guyana
GEORGETOWN- A Trinidad and Tobago trade mission is ending a two-day visit to Guyana yesterday with Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin telling the representatives of the 24 companies that his country is open for business. "We are open, we are ready and we mean business and that's what we want you to take back from this trip.
