Trinidad & Tobago is the last blackli...

Trinidad & Tobago is the last blacklisted tax haven

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

The last tax havens to resist the global crackdown on evasion have bowed to intensifying political pressure over the leaked Panama Papers , experts said on Wednesday. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said "massive progress" had been made over the past year as it revealed there would be no significant offshore centres on the blacklist of "uncooperative tax havens" it had prepared for the G20 group of leading countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC