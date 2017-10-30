Trinidad & Tobago is the last blacklisted tax haven

The last tax havens to resist the global crackdown on evasion have bowed to intensifying political pressure over the leaked Panama Papers , experts said on Wednesday. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said "massive progress" had been made over the past year as it revealed there would be no significant offshore centres on the blacklist of "uncooperative tax havens" it had prepared for the G20 group of leading countries.

