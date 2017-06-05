Trinidad Parliament passes legislation outlawing child marriages
The Trinidad and Tobago Parliament late Friday gave the green light to legislation outlawing child marriage, with Prime Minister Keith Rowley urging legislators to end the disadvantage and discrimination in life prospects suffered by girls who enter marriage at an early age. The Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2016 amends the Marriage Act, Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Orisa Marriage Act and Matrimonial Proceedings and Property Act.
