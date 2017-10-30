Touchstone Exploration looking to see $$ needed*Jun. 28, 2017, 10:30 Am Ast
TOUCHSTONE Exploration Inc, the Calgary-headquartered company operating in Trinidad and Tobago, is gearing up to conduct an increased level of activity locally by accessing the cash it needs to do so. Recently, it raised US$2.552 million by issuing 20 million new common shares in the United Kingdom at a price of 7.25 pence a share and began trading on the Alternative Investment Market .
