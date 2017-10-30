Touchstone Exploration looking to see...

Touchstone Exploration looking to see $$ needed*Jun. 28, 2017, 10:30 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

TOUCHSTONE Exploration Inc, the Calgary-headquartered company operating in Trinidad and Tobago, is gearing up to conduct an increased level of activity locally by accessing the cash it needs to do so. Recently, it raised US$2.552 million by issuing 20 million new common shares in the United Kingdom at a price of 7.25 pence a share and began trading on the Alternative Investment Market .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,971 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC