Touchstone Announces Admission to AIM...

Touchstone Announces Admission to AIM and First Day of Dealings

2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces the admission today of its common shares of no par value to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange . Dealings in the Common Shares will commence today at 8:00 a.m. under the ticker "TXP".

Chicago, IL

