Touchstone Announces Admission to AIM and First Day of Dealings
Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces the admission today of its common shares of no par value to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange . Dealings in the Common Shares will commence today at 8:00 a.m. under the ticker "TXP".
