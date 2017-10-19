Tobago-Born Actor Stars In Black Panther

As if you needed yet another reason to be excited about the upcoming Black Panther film, one of the top-billed actors in this highly anticipated superhero flick is a Tobagonian. Winston Duke, who plays supervillain Man Ape in the movie, was born in Argyle Village, Tobago and migrated to the United States when he was nine-years-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.