Three women vie for Cop leadership*Ju...

Three women vie for Cop leadership*Jun. 16, 2017, 10:52 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

TWO years after quitting as chairman and as a member of the Congress of the People , Nicole Dyer-Griffith yesterday officially entered the race for leadership of the party. Dyer-Griffith was one of three women to file nomination papers to contest the post of political leader as the party gears up to vote on July 9. Papers were also filed by another former chairman, Carolyn-Seepersad-Bachan, and Dr Sharon Gopaul-McNicol, a former deputy political leader of the COP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC