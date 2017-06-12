Three women vie for Cop leadership*Jun. 16, 2017, 10:52 PM Ast

TWO years after quitting as chairman and as a member of the Congress of the People , Nicole Dyer-Griffith yesterday officially entered the race for leadership of the party. Dyer-Griffith was one of three women to file nomination papers to contest the post of political leader as the party gears up to vote on July 9. Papers were also filed by another former chairman, Carolyn-Seepersad-Bachan, and Dr Sharon Gopaul-McNicol, a former deputy political leader of the COP.

