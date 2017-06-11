Three women found guilty of stealing ...

Three women found guilty of stealing honey

8 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

A mother of one, who was among three women found guilty of stealing several bottles of honey from a supermarket, was on Friday sentenced to four months in jail. Tiffany Turton, 33, a URP worker, asked to pay a fine rather than jail time but a trace of her record revealed that she had previous convictions for larceny.

Chicago, IL

