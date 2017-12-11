The silence of Stephen Williams

Former National Security Minister Gary Griffith has blamed the failure of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and it's permanently acting Commissioner for the rise in serious crimes in the country. He said there was no immediate need for the input of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, but proper leadership in the TTPS.

