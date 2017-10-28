The CJ writes Latt a seeking clarification...a Jun. 1, 2017, 10:30 PM Ast

The CJ writes Latt a seeking clarific...

Chief Justice Ivor Archie wrote to the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday seeking clarification on details of a motion of no confidence which has been brought against him and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission . Members of the Law Association met to discuss the motion and vote on it at a meeting at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain yesterday.

