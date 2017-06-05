Taxpayers to compensate: VMCOTT manag...

Taxpayers to compensate: VMCOTT manager wrongfully arrested, jailed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Trinadad Express

A MAN arrested and detained in a police station cell for two days after being accused of stealing the transmission from a patrol vehicle, has won a wrongful arrest and false imprisonment lawsuit against the State. Taxpayers will have to compensate Joshua Ali who managed the information technology department at the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago In court documents filed by attorney Kevin Ratiram, Ali, a systems administrator, said that in May 2014 he was employed at the Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, branch of VMCOTT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC