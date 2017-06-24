T&T not importing Brazil beef

Local consumers need not be concerned about the recent decision by the US Department of Agriculture to suspend imports of fresh beef from Brazil citing food-safety concerns. The Ministry of Agriculture is reassuring the public that T&T does not import fresh beef or any other fresh meat from Brazil.

Chicago, IL

