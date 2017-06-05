T&T foreign affairs minister sends 'f...

T&T foreign affairs minister sends 'forceful' complaint letter to Johnson Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Jamaica Observer

Trinidad's Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dennis Moses says he has written to his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, complaining in a "forceful manner" about a search reportedly carried out on government minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, as she boarded a flight in Jamaica last week.Moses told Parliament on Tuesday, that he has also expressed concern to the Jamaican High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago based here and Trinidad and Tobago's High Commissioner based in Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC