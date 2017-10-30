T&T Chamber delegation visit yields m...

T&T Chamber delegation visit yields more than 100 business meetings

2 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

A recent two-day business-to-business encounter between a delegation headed by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce and a number of local companies seems set to pave the way for the long-anticipated strengthening of business and commercial ties between the private sectors of the two Caricom countries, Stabroek Business has been informed. Earlier this week the business delegation from Port of Spain, comprising 24 companies in a number of sectors, wound down engagements with local companies and state entities charged with facilitating investment enquiries ahead of Guyana's much-anticipated exploitation of its oil and gas resources

Chicago, IL

