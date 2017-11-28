Still in the dark: T&TEC reconnecting...

Still in the dark: T&TEC reconnecting storm victims

9 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The blown off roof off of a home at Broome Street Heights, Diego Martin that was caused by tropical storm Bret. Photo ISHMAEL SALANDY AT least 20 per cent of the residents in the constituency of Mayaro remained without an electricity supply on Wednesday- two days after being battered by Tropical Storm Bret.

Chicago, IL

